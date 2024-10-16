Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Student U-2 Dragon Lady pilot conducts their last training flight

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A B-Roll package of a student U-2 Dragon Lady pilot conducting their last training flight before becoming an official U-2 pilot with the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron at Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 17, 2024. The U-2 is a high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft which delivers critical imagery and signals intelligence to decision makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict, and large-scale hostilities. In order to both achieve flight and land, U-2’s are trailed by chase car drivers that mobilize at high speeds and communicate via radio to safeguard the aircraft by radioing altitude and runway alignments during take-offs and landings. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    99th Reconnaissance Squadron
    training flight
    student pilot
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    U-2 chase car

