A B-Roll package of a student U-2 Dragon Lady pilot conducting their last training flight before becoming an official U-2 pilot with the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron at Beale Air Force Base, California, Oct. 17, 2024. The U-2 is a high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft which delivers critical imagery and signals intelligence to decision makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict, and large-scale hostilities. In order to both achieve flight and land, U-2’s are trailed by chase car drivers that mobilize at high speeds and communicate via radio to safeguard the aircraft by radioing altitude and runway alignments during take-offs and landings. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 13:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940701
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-WX919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110631629
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Student U-2 Dragon Lady pilot conducts their last training flight, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.