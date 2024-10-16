AFRL Museum Tour: Research and Development Gallery

AFRL's had a "global reach" for much of its history and nowhere else is that more present than the gallery of the same name within the National Museum of the United States Air Force!
Learn more about early vertical take-off craft, pulse detonation engines and more courtesy of #AFRL historian Jeff Duford.
