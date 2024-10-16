AFRL historian Jeff Duford is taking folks for a tour through AFRL's storied history via the incredible artifacts on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force!
This section covers the Korean War Gallery which includes radial engines, F-80C Shooting Star, ejection seats and more.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940695
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-EG995-9364
|Filename:
|DOD_110631425
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL Museum Tour: Korean War Gallery, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.