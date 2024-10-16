AFRL Museum Tour: Korean War Gallery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFRL historian Jeff Duford is taking folks for a tour through AFRL's storied history via the incredible artifacts on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force!



This section covers the Korean War Gallery which includes radial engines, F-80C Shooting Star, ejection seats and more.