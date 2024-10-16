AFRL Museum Tour: Southeast Asia War Gallery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940691" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AFRL historian Jeff Duford is taking folks for a tour of AFRL's storied history through the halls of the National Museum of the United States Air Force with the next section being the South Asia War gallery.



Learn about the F-105F Thud Wild Weasels, precision guided munitions, swing wings and more.