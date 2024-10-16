Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL Museum Tour: Southeast Asia War Gallery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL historian Jeff Duford is taking folks for a tour of AFRL's storied history through the halls of the National Museum of the United States Air Force with the next section being the South Asia War gallery.

    Learn about the F-105F Thud Wild Weasels, precision guided munitions, swing wings and more.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940691
    VIRIN: 241018-F-EG995-1689
    Filename: DOD_110631366
    Length: 00:07:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Museum Tour: Southeast Asia War Gallery, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    National Museum of the United States Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force History
    AFRLHistory
    Southeast Asia War

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download