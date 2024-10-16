AFRL Museum Tour: Southeast Asia War Gallery

AFRL historian Jeff Duford is taking folks for a tour of AFRL's storied history through the halls of the National Museum of the United States Air Force with the next section being the South Asia War gallery.
Learn about the F-105F Thud Wild Weasels, precision guided munitions, swing wings and more.
