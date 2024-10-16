Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Museum Tour: Missile Gallery

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Kenneth M McNulty 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Rocketing into the next section of our AFRL Museum History Tour - #AFRL historian Jeff Duford is covering our work in the development of missiles and systems both in and out of our atmosphere.

    Learn about the fascinating Boeing X-20 Dyna-Soar, exciting developments in propulsion and more all at the USAF museum .

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940689
    VIRIN: 241018-F-EG995-3387
    Filename: DOD_110631322
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Museum Tour: Missile Gallery, by Kenneth M McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    National Museum of the United States Air Force
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Air Force History
    AFRLHistory

