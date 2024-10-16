Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Triad: Garrison Commander October Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander COL Sheyla Baez updates what is happening this October such as training, gate closures, and monthly observances at the beautiful Commemorative Area.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940678
    VIRIN: 241018-A-CV950-9198
    Filename: DOD_110631219
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Triad: Garrison Commander October Update, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Update
    Garrison Commander
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download