Fort McCoy Garrison Commander COL Sheyla Baez updates what is happening this October such as training, gate closures, and monthly observances at the beautiful Commemorative Area.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 12:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940678
|VIRIN:
|241018-A-CV950-9198
|Filename:
|DOD_110631219
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind the Triad: Garrison Commander October Update, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
