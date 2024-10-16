WOTS: Training in Progress

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A brief hype video showing some of the activities and training sessions going on during the first class of candidates at Air Force Warrant Officer Training School, October 18, 2024. The warrant officer candidates are learning through classroom instruction, outdoor experiential training, physical fitness sessions, and a host of other educational opportunities during the 8 week program. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)