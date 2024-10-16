Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WOTS: Training in Progress

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    A brief hype video showing some of the activities and training sessions going on during the first class of candidates at Air Force Warrant Officer Training School, October 18, 2024. The warrant officer candidates are learning through classroom instruction, outdoor experiential training, physical fitness sessions, and a host of other educational opportunities during the 8 week program. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 10:36
    warrant officer
    accessions
    WOTS
    officer accessions
    Warrant Officer Training School

