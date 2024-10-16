WOTS: Training in Progress

A brief hype video showing some of the activities and training sessions going on during the first class of candidates at Air Force Warrant Officer Training School, October 18, 2024. The warrant officer candidates are learning through classroom instruction, outdoor experiential training, physical fitness sessions, and a host of other educational opportunities during the 8 week program. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 10:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|940662
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110630930
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.