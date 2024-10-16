Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Beaufort Suicide Awareness & Prevention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mark Bortnem, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, shares the story of his struggle with mental health at MCAS Beaufort, Oct. 17, 2024. As Marines we have an obligation to take care of all service members, both those in uniform and no longer serving. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 10:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940661
    VIRIN: 241018-M-MS254-1002
    Filename: DOD_110630901
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: MILFORD, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Beaufort Suicide Awareness & Prevention, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Prevention
    Marines
    MCASBeaufort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download