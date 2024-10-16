MCAS Beaufort Suicide Awareness & Prevention

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mark Bortnem, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, shares the story of his struggle with mental health at MCAS Beaufort, Oct. 17, 2024. As Marines we have an obligation to take care of all service members, both those in uniform and no longer serving. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)
