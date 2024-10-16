Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Wall of Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Nelson, explosive ordnance technician, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, conducts a practice run of the wall of fire at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. MCAS Beaufort's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit conducted this training to gather imagery for a recruitment effort to bolster the ranks of the occupational field. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 09:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940658
    VIRIN: 241007-M-JW402-1001
    Filename: DOD_110630881
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Wall of Fire, by Cpl Sean LeClaire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    Marines
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
    MCAS Beaufort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download