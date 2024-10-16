Caserma Ederle, Vicenza - ACS held a Wave Light Candlelight Ceremony to commemorate the International Day of Pregnancy and Infant Loss, offering support to those affected.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 08:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940653
|VIRIN:
|241016-A-RW430-5027
|Filename:
|DOD_110630780
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Infocus - Wave Light Candlelight, by SSG Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.