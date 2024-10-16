Why I Serve - Pfc. Nicholas McGraw

U.S. Army Pfc. Nicholas McGraw, an Abrams tank mechanic assigned to Bravo “Bad Bet” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about why he serves at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 6, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Thompson and Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)
