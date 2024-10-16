Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Pfc. Nicholas McGraw

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    09.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Nicholas McGraw, an Abrams tank mechanic assigned to Bravo “Bad Bet” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about why he serves at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 6, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Thompson and Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 07:55
    Category: Interviews
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, target_news_europe, XVIII ABN Corps, First Team, Live the Legend

