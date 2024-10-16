52D ADA Command Team Interviews PFC Kelvin Smith: A Conversation on Legacy, Growth, and Army Life

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940646" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet Pvt. 1st Class Kelvin Smith, a young soldier inspired by his grandfather’s legacy of service. In this special interview, Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson talks with Smith about his personal journey in the Army, the values passed down from his grandfather, and the challenges of being away from home. Watch as Smith opens up about what drives him, the friendships he’s built, and his advice for anyone considering Army life.