52D ADA Command Team Interviews PFC Kelvin Smith: A Conversation on Legacy, Growth, and Army Life

Meet Pvt. 1st Class Kelvin Smith, a young soldier inspired by his grandfather’s legacy of service. In this special interview, Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson talks with Smith about his personal journey in the Army, the values passed down from his grandfather, and the challenges of being away from home. Watch as Smith opens up about what drives him, the friendships he’s built, and his advice for anyone considering Army life.
