Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52D ADA Command Team Interviews PFC Kelvin Smith: A Conversation on Legacy, Growth, and Army Life

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    09.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Meet Pvt. 1st Class Kelvin Smith, a young soldier inspired by his grandfather’s legacy of service. In this special interview, Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson talks with Smith about his personal journey in the Army, the values passed down from his grandfather, and the challenges of being away from home. Watch as Smith opens up about what drives him, the friendships he’s built, and his advice for anyone considering Army life.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 05:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940646
    VIRIN: 240906-A-FK524-2351
    Filename: DOD_110630539
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52D ADA Command Team Interviews PFC Kelvin Smith: A Conversation on Legacy, Growth, and Army Life, by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download