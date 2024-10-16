52D ADA Command Team Interviews SPC Austin Whitehead and His Wife: A Journey of Service and Family Support

Meet SPC Austin Whitehead, a dedicated soldier who joined the Army to provide medical care for his daughter. In this heartfelt interview, Col. Haileyesus Bairu and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson talk with Whitehead about the sacrifices of being away from home, the benefits of Army life, and the impact his service has had on his family. His wife joins the conversation to share her pride and support, reflecting on the opportunities the military has provided for their family. Watch their inspiring story of love, dedication, and resilience.
