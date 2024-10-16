Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52D ADA Command Team Interviews SPC Austin Whitehead and His Wife: A Journey of Service and Family Support

    POLAND

    09.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Meet SPC Austin Whitehead, a dedicated soldier who joined the Army to provide medical care for his daughter. In this heartfelt interview, Col. Haileyesus Bairu and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson talk with Whitehead about the sacrifices of being away from home, the benefits of Army life, and the impact his service has had on his family. His wife joins the conversation to share her pride and support, reflecting on the opportunities the military has provided for their family. Watch their inspiring story of love, dedication, and resilience.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 05:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940645
    VIRIN: 240904-A-FK524-4283
    Filename: DOD_110630538
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: PL

    This work, 52D ADA Command Team Interviews SPC Austin Whitehead and His Wife: A Journey of Service and Family Support, by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    armylife
    Easternflank
    Beallyoucanbe
    Stronger Together
    52DBest
    PATRIOT (Phased array tracking intercept of target)

