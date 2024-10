241018-N-OC644-OSCARAUSTIN_TIMELAPSE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ROTA, Spain ( Oct. 15, 2024) USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) shifts homeport to port at Naval Station Rota, Oct. 15, 2024. Oscar Austin is the first of two additional DDGs to join the Forward Deployed Naval Force-Europe (FDNF-E) force. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)