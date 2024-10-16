Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    241018-N-OC644-OSCARAUSTIN_TIMELAPSE

    SPAIN

    10.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    ROTA, Spain ( Oct. 15, 2024) USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) shifts homeport to port at Naval Station Rota, Oct. 15, 2024. Oscar Austin is the first of two additional DDGs to join the Forward Deployed Naval Force-Europe (FDNF-E) force. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Johnny Garcia)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 06:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ES

    NAVSTA Rota
    Port
    Pulling in
    Ship arrives

