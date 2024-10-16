B-Roll: MARFORK Participates in the 74th Commemoration Ceremony of the Battle of Jangjin (Chosin) Reservoir

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, participate in the 74th Commemoration Ceremony of the Battle of Jangjin (Chosin) Reservoir in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. The ceremony honors fallen heroes, veterans, and their bereaved families who made the ultimate sacrifice in battle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)