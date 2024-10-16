Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: MARFORK Participates in the 74th Commemoration Ceremony of the Battle of Jangjin (Chosin) Reservoir

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. Dean Gurule 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, participate in the 74th Commemoration Ceremony of the Battle of Jangjin (Chosin) Reservoir in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. The ceremony honors fallen heroes, veterans, and their bereaved families who made the ultimate sacrifice in battle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 02:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940637
    VIRIN: 241017-M-HA226-2001
    Filename: DOD_110630281
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: SEOUL, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: MARFORK Participates in the 74th Commemoration Ceremony of the Battle of Jangjin (Chosin) Reservoir, by Cpl Dean Gurule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFK
    Chosin Reservoir
    MARFORK
    Korean War Ceremony
    Battle of Jangjin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download