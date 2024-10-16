B-Roll: MARFORK Participates in the 74th Commemoration Ceremony of the Battle of Jangjin (Chosin) Reservoir

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, participate in the 74th Commemoration Ceremony of the Battle of Jangjin (Chosin) Reservoir in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. The ceremony honors fallen heroes, veterans, and their bereaved families who made the ultimate sacrifice in battle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dean Gurule)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 02:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940637
|VIRIN:
|241017-M-HA226-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110630281
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
