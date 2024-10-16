Pacific Update: Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost Visits Japan Ministry of Defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Update: U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, met with leaders at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, for the first time in his new position as Commander of United States Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force on Oct. 16, 2024.