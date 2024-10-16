Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost Visits Japan Ministry of Defense

    JAPAN

    10.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Update: U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, met with leaders at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, for the first time in his new position as Commander of United States Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force on Oct. 16, 2024.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 00:16
    Location: JP

    This work, Pacific Update: Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost Visits Japan Ministry of Defense, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

