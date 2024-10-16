Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF and CMSAF visit Yokota

    JAPAN

    10.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Allvin, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, David Flosi, visited Yokota Air Base on Wednesday, October 18th.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 00:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940633
    VIRIN: 241016-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110630221
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Japan
    Tokyo
    Yokota
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    Air Force

