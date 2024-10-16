Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAVs and ACVs at Camp Schwab Beach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Michael Taggart  

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines pilot Assault Amphibious Vehicles and Amphibious Combat Vehicles aboard Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 16, 2024. Amphibious operations, including the use of ship-to-shore connectors, is a foundational aspect of Marine Corps operations and is critical to remaining the Nation’s premier expeditionary force in readiness. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 03:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940628
    VIRIN: 241016-M-EJ408-7660
    Filename: DOD_110630137
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAVs and ACVs at Camp Schwab Beach, by Cpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download