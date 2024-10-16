AAVs and ACVs at Camp Schwab Beach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940628" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines pilot Assault Amphibious Vehicles and Amphibious Combat Vehicles aboard Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 16, 2024. Amphibious operations, including the use of ship-to-shore connectors, is a foundational aspect of Marine Corps operations and is critical to remaining the Nation’s premier expeditionary force in readiness. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)