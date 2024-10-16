Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th CS Airman recognized for lifesaving actions

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.09.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natanael Garcia, 8th Communications Squadron network system operations supervisor, was recognized for his heroic actions during a all call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2024. On Sept. 15, Garcia, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Davin Marcotte, and a local national were in Seoul when they extinguished a fire and evacuated the residents from an apartment complex. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 21:53
    Category: PSA
    8th Fighter Wing
    8th Communications Squadron
    AFN Kunsan

