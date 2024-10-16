8th CS Airman recognized for lifesaving actions

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natanael Garcia, 8th Communications Squadron network system operations supervisor, was recognized for his heroic actions during a all call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2024. On Sept. 15, Garcia, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Davin Marcotte, and a local national were in Seoul when they extinguished a fire and evacuated the residents from an apartment complex. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
