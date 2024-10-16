8th CS Airman recognized for lifesaving actions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natanael Garcia, 8th Communications Squadron network system operations supervisor, was recognized for his heroic actions during a all call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2024. On Sept. 15, Garcia, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Davin Marcotte, and a local national were in Seoul when they extinguished a fire and evacuated the residents from an apartment complex. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)