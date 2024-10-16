Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners jointly assist in rescue of 17-year-old teen offshore the War Memorial Natatorium

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point directs good Samaritans to the location of a 17-year-old clinging to a kayak offshore the War Memorial Natatorium in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2024. An off-duty Honolulu Ocean Safety Department lifeguard rescued the teenager, who got separated from his paddling group and had been missing since about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Hawaii
    ASBP

