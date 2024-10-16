Coast Guard, partners jointly assist in rescue of 17-year-old teen offshore the War Memorial Natatorium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point directs good Samaritans to the location of a 17-year-old clinging to a kayak offshore the War Memorial Natatorium in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2024. An off-duty Honolulu Ocean Safety Department lifeguard rescued the teenager, who got separated from his paddling group and had been missing since about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)