Coast Guard, partners jointly assist in rescue of 17-year-old teen offshore the War Memorial Natatorium

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point directs good Samaritans to the location of a 17-year-old clinging to a kayak offshore the War Memorial Natatorium in Honolulu, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2024. An off-duty Honolulu Ocean Safety Department lifeguard rescued the teenager, who got separated from his paddling group and had been missing since about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 20:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940618
|VIRIN:
|241017-G-G0214-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110629970
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
No keywords found.