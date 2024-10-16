South for the winter: 207th AVN Soldiers deploy for Southwest Border Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A detachment of approximately 20 Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command deployed this October for a 12-month rotation in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection as part of the federal Southwest Border Mission. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, the Alaska detachment deployed two UH-72A Lakota helicopters, aircrews, a maintenance team, and additional support personnel to the Southwest border. Guardsmen will support the SWB mission in a federally funded, Title 10 status. Teaming with Guardsmen from other states, the Alaska Guardsmen will provide mission-enhancing aviation support to CBP’s border security operations.



(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)