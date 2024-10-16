A detachment of approximately 20 Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command deployed this October for a 12-month rotation in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection as part of the federal Southwest Border Mission. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, the Alaska detachment deployed two UH-72A Lakota helicopters, aircrews, a maintenance team, and additional support personnel to the Southwest border. Guardsmen will support the SWB mission in a federally funded, Title 10 status. Teaming with Guardsmen from other states, the Alaska Guardsmen will provide mission-enhancing aviation support to CBP’s border security operations.
(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 20:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940614
|VIRIN:
|241017-Z-SR689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110629945
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, South for the winter: 207th AVN Soldiers deploy for Southwest Border Mission, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
