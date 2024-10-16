Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: U.S. Army, Air Force, New Zealand Army demonstrate Aerial Resupply Proficiency during JPMRC 25-01

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Quartermaster Theatre Aerial Delivery Company out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, 824th Quartermaster Company out of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Air Force Airmen with the 7th Airlift Squadron, 62d Airlift Wing and New Zealand Army Soldiers with the 51st Aerial Delivery Platoon, 5th Movement Company, conduct an aerial resupply drop during the 25th Infantry Division's Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Oct. 9, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Pōhakuloa Training Area, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 20:26
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BROLL: U.S. Army, Air Force, New Zealand Army demonstrate Aerial Resupply Proficiency during JPMRC 25-01, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    lethality
    JPMRC
    JointForce
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Partners & Allies

