Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Affairs Soldiers Observe Hawaiian Cultural Sites during JPMRC 25-01

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAHUKU TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 445th Civil Affairs Battalion work with a U.S. Army Garrison culture team to recognize signs of culturally significant sites during the 25th Infantry Division's Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Oct. 15, 2024, at Kahuku Training Area. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 20:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940604
    VIRIN: 241015-A-PF227-9109
    Filename: DOD_110629639
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: KAHUKU TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Soldiers Observe Hawaiian Cultural Sites during JPMRC 25-01, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JPMRC; Readiness; Lethality; FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download