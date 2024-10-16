Civil Affairs Soldiers Observe Hawaiian Cultural Sites during JPMRC 25-01

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 445th Civil Affairs Battalion work with a U.S. Army Garrison culture team to recognize signs of culturally significant sites during the 25th Infantry Division's Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, Oct. 15, 2024, at Kahuku Training Area. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 20:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|940604
|VIRIN:
|241015-A-PF227-9109
|Filename:
|DOD_110629639
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|KAHUKU TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
