    2024 PreK Crossroads ES Interview Passafume

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Brad Fredericks 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Headquarters

    Crossroads Elementary School Prekindergarten Teacher Sydney Passafume talks about her excitement as one of DoDEA's first prekindergarten teachers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 16:59
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940597
    VIRIN: 240821-O-JJ973-4839
    Filename: DOD_110629568
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 PreK Crossroads ES Interview Passafume, by Brad Fredericks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

