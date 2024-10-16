3E0-3E9 Schoolhouse Graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Civil Engineers play an integral role in enabling airpower anytime, anywhere at installations across the globe. Without them, the USAF mission would not be possible. CE continues to lead the way in projecting airpower, providing essential emergency response capabilities, and delivering agile, combat-ready support to successfully fly, fight, and win.



This unique combination of diverse expertise and an innovative growth mindset allows CE to be at the forefront of executing strategic advantages against adversaries and facilitating engineering capabilities when capabilities seem limited.



The success of the CE enterprise depends on all of our Engineers across every specialty. Watch this video to discover what it means to be a Civil Engineer and lead the way following your graduation.



Engineers… Lead the Way!