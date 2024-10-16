Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3E0-3E9 Schoolhouse Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Civil Engineers play an integral role in enabling airpower anytime, anywhere at installations across the globe. Without them, the USAF mission would not be possible. CE continues to lead the way in projecting airpower, providing essential emergency response capabilities, and delivering agile, combat-ready support to successfully fly, fight, and win.

    This unique combination of diverse expertise and an innovative growth mindset allows CE to be at the forefront of executing strategic advantages against adversaries and facilitating engineering capabilities when capabilities seem limited.

    The success of the CE enterprise depends on all of our Engineers across every specialty. Watch this video to discover what it means to be a Civil Engineer and lead the way following your graduation.

    Engineers… Lead the Way!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 15:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940583
    VIRIN: 241003-O-HT016-5710
    Filename: DOD_110629344
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3E0-3E9 Schoolhouse Graduation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineering
    USAF
    USAFCE
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    Air Force Schoolhouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download