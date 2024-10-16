Joint force delivers air support in Alaska during JPMRC 25-01

U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army personnel, alongside members of the Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Air Force, conduct a joint airdrop mission over Alaska, Oct. 15, 2024 for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 14:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940573
|VIRIN:
|241015-F-NW874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110628915
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
