    Joint force delivers air support in Alaska during JPMRC 25-01

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army personnel, alongside members of the Royal Australian Air Force and Royal Air Force, conduct a joint airdrop mission over Alaska, Oct. 15, 2024 for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

