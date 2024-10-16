Coast Guard responds to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940566" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard District Seven Commander, Rear Admiral Douglas Schofield, discusses Coast Guard property damage after Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton struck the west coast of Florida Oct. 3, 2024, at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida. Coast Guard crews responded to multiple search and rescue cases resulting in a total of 37 lives saved or assisted and eight pets rescued. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Gray)