    Coast Guard responds to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton

    ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    U.S. Coast Guard District Seven Commander, Rear Admiral Douglas Schofield, discusses Coast Guard property damage after Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton struck the west coast of Florida Oct. 3, 2024, at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida. Coast Guard crews responded to multiple search and rescue cases resulting in a total of 37 lives saved or assisted and eight pets rescued. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Gray)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940566
    VIRIN: 241017-G-TR299-1001
    Filename: DOD_110628727
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    Damage
    Florida
    District Seven
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

