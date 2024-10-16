Coast Guard responds to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton

U.S. Coast Guard District Seven Commander, Rear Admiral Douglas Schofield, discusses Coast Guard property damage after Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton struck the west coast of Florida Oct. 3, 2024, at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida. Coast Guard crews responded to multiple search and rescue cases resulting in a total of 37 lives saved or assisted and eight pets rescued. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Gray)
|10.03.2024
|10.17.2024 13:51
|Video Productions
|940566
|241017-G-TR299-1001
|DOD_110628727
|00:02:29
|ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
