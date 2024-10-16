Army Recruits visit Yuma Proving Ground

Most newly enlisted recruits’ knowledge of the nature of Army service is secondhand. If they’re part of the lucky few, perhaps a parent or other close relative served. Others know of it entirely from television and movies. But six lucky enlistees from Yuma recently spent an afternoon at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground meeting with YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare, visiting a gun position, and visiting test support shops across the proving ground.
