Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Recruits visit Yuma Proving Ground

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Most newly enlisted recruits’ knowledge of the nature of Army service is secondhand. If they’re part of the lucky few, perhaps a parent or other close relative served. Others know of it entirely from television and movies. But six lucky enlistees from Yuma recently spent an afternoon at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground meeting with YPG Commander Col. John Nelson and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare, visiting a gun position, and visiting test support shops across the proving ground.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 16:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940563
    VIRIN: 241016-A-IK096-4397
    Filename: DOD_110628708
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Recruits visit Yuma Proving Ground, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #YPG #YumaProvingGround

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download