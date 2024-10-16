SrA Kelly Carr's Resilience Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air, Space and Cyber Conference was held in September 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. The Total Force was encouraged to share their resilience stories in a video booth.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelly Carr sat down with Integrated Resilience to share his story of overcoming struggles with PTSD. In his vulnerable account, he recounts a pivotal moment when a supervisor noticed a change in his behavior and pulled him aside to ask how he felt. This crucial connection helped him overcome some of his most significant mental health challenges and highlights the incredible experience of resilience through community.