    SrA Kelly Carr's Resilience Story

    UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Dept. of the Air Force Integrated Resilience

    The Air, Space and Cyber Conference was held in September 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. The Total Force was encouraged to share their resilience stories in a video booth.

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelly Carr sat down with Integrated Resilience to share his story of overcoming struggles with PTSD. In his vulnerable account, he recounts a pivotal moment when a supervisor noticed a change in his behavior and pulled him aside to ask how he felt. This crucial connection helped him overcome some of his most significant mental health challenges and highlights the incredible experience of resilience through community.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940560
    VIRIN: 241016-F-F3225-1002
    Filename: DOD_110628585
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    Health and wellness

    Department of the Air Force

    Mental Health Service

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Resilience
    PTSD
    PTSD Awareness
    DAFResilience

