    435th CTS Airmen build K-Span frame B-Roll

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, GERMANY

    10.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Construction Training Squadron assemble a K-Span frame at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 8, 2024. K-Span frames are specially designed steel panels that are bent into arches and then assembled on-site to create a seamless, self-supporting structure for any customers within the EUCOM area of responsibility. The 435th CTS is the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa's only squadron that specializes in aircraft arresting systems and capable of building horizontal structures during expeditionary missions. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

