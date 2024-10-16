435th CTS Airmen build K-Span frame B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Construction Training Squadron assemble a K-Span frame at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 8, 2024. K-Span frames are specially designed steel panels that are bent into arches and then assembled on-site to create a seamless, self-supporting structure for any customers within the EUCOM area of responsibility. The 435th CTS is the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa's only squadron that specializes in aircraft arresting systems and capable of building horizontal structures during expeditionary missions. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)