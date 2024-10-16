435th CTS Airmen build K-Span frame B-Roll

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 435th Construction Training Squadron assemble a K-Span frame at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 8, 2024. K-Span frames are specially designed steel panels that are bent into arches and then assembled on-site to create a seamless, self-supporting structure for any customers within the EUCOM area of responsibility. The 435th CTS is the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa's only squadron that specializes in aircraft arresting systems and capable of building horizontal structures during expeditionary missions. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940558
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-TO537-1094
|Filename:
|DOD_110628379
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
