SERVICE ABROAD | PASSION DRIVEN

Nick Reynoso first enlisted in the Arizona National Guard as an infantryman. When he finished his obligation, he missed being in the military, but didn't necessarily miss his old job. Now in the Army Reserve, Nick is fulfilling his passion for service, doing his dream job as a religious affairs specialist, and also now the executive pastor at his church.
The Army Reserve also sent Nick to Mongolia for his 2 week annual training, and he was thankful for the unforeseen opportunity to share and learn from Soldiers around the world.
