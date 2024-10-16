Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERVICE ABROAD | PASSION DRIVEN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONGOLIA

    10.03.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Nick Reynoso first enlisted in the Arizona National Guard as an infantryman. When he finished his obligation, he missed being in the military, but didn't necessarily miss his old job. Now in the Army Reserve, Nick is fulfilling his passion for service, doing his dream job as a religious affairs specialist, and also now the executive pastor at his church.

    The Army Reserve also sent Nick to Mongolia for his 2 week annual training, and he was thankful for the unforeseen opportunity to share and learn from Soldiers around the world.

    U.S. Army Reserve Video Directed by 1LT Tim Yao,

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 10:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 940545
    VIRIN: 241003-A-KJ871-1001
    Filename: DOD_110628316
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: MN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERVICE ABROAD | PASSION DRIVEN, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pastor
    mongolia
    religious affairs specialist
    tim yao
    service abroad
    20x

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download