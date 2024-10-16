SERVICE ABROAD | PASSION DRIVEN

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nick Reynoso first enlisted in the Arizona National Guard as an infantryman. When he finished his obligation, he missed being in the military, but didn't necessarily miss his old job. Now in the Army Reserve, Nick is fulfilling his passion for service, doing his dream job as a religious affairs specialist, and also now the executive pastor at his church.



The Army Reserve also sent Nick to Mongolia for his 2 week annual training, and he was thankful for the unforeseen opportunity to share and learn from Soldiers around the world.



U.S. Army Reserve Video Directed by 1LT Tim Yao,