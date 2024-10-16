Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Austin Offers Opening Remarks on Defeating ISIS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    10.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers opening remarks at a meeting of the Ministerial of the force contributing members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in Brussels, Oct. 17, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 10:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 940544
    Filename: DOD_110628315
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin Offers Opening Remarks on Defeating ISIS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download