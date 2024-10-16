Senior Airman Lane Batusic, a member of the 118th Civil Engineer Squadron, and fellow Tennessee National Guardsmen wrap up another day of Hurricane Helene debris removal in East Tennessee, Oct. 15, 2024. Batusic reflects on what keeps him motivated to volunteer and foster a sense of community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin).
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 11:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|940541
|VIRIN:
|241015-Z-TI414-6205
|Filename:
|DOD_110628271
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tennessee Guardsmen Lead Hurricane Helene Cleanup, Reflect on Service and Community, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
