Tennessee Guardsmen Lead Hurricane Helene Cleanup, Reflect on Service and Community

Senior Airman Lane Batusic, a member of the 118th Civil Engineer Squadron, and fellow Tennessee National Guardsmen wrap up another day of Hurricane Helene debris removal in East Tennessee, Oct. 15, 2024. Batusic reflects on what keeps him motivated to volunteer and foster a sense of community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin).