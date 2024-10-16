Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee Guardsmen Lead Hurricane Helene Cleanup, Reflect on Service and Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Senior Airman Lane Batusic, a member of the 118th Civil Engineer Squadron, and fellow Tennessee National Guardsmen wrap up another day of Hurricane Helene debris removal in East Tennessee, Oct. 15, 2024. Batusic reflects on what keeps him motivated to volunteer and foster a sense of community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 11:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940541
    VIRIN: 241015-Z-TI414-6205
    Filename: DOD_110628271
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Guardsmen Lead Hurricane Helene Cleanup, Reflect on Service and Community, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    ang
    Tennessee National Guard
    118th Wing
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24
    TNNGHurricaneHelen24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download