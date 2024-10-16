Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faith in Action: Chaplain Leads Hope and Healing Amid Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Maj. Jason Littlejohn, 118th Wing Chaplain, shares a message of hope and healing at the forefront of Hurricane Helene relief efforts in East Tennessee, October 17, 2024. The chaplain's focus is to provide spiritual support to Airmen and Soldiers on ground and connect with community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 10:58
    Location: TENNESSEE, US

    ANG
    Tennessee National Guard
    Community Outreach
    118th Wing
    TNNGHurricaneHelene24
    Hurricance Helene

