Faith in Action: Chaplain Leads Hope and Healing Amid Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940539" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Jason Littlejohn, 118th Wing Chaplain, shares a message of hope and healing at the forefront of Hurricane Helene relief efforts in East Tennessee, October 17, 2024. The chaplain's focus is to provide spiritual support to Airmen and Soldiers on ground and connect with community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)