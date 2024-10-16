Maj. Jason Littlejohn, 118th Wing Chaplain, shares a message of hope and healing at the forefront of Hurricane Helene relief efforts in East Tennessee, October 17, 2024. The chaplain's focus is to provide spiritual support to Airmen and Soldiers on ground and connect with community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Yonette Martin)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 10:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940539
|VIRIN:
|241017-Z-TI414-6315
|Filename:
|DOD_110628246
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faith in Action: Chaplain Leads Hope and Healing Amid Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts, by SSgt Yonette Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.