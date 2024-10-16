Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Field Artillery Brigade MLRS Walk-Through

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    10.10.2024

    Video by Spc. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Kesanen, assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conducts a walk-through of a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) on Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 10, 2024. MLRS crews use their systems to launch various missiles and munitions to support infantry, tank, and cannon artillery units on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 10:54
    VIRIN: 241010-A-TQ927-6674
