41st Field Artillery Brigade MLRS Walk-Through

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940535" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Kesanen, assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conducts a walk-through of a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) on Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 10, 2024. MLRS crews use their systems to launch various missiles and munitions to support infantry, tank, and cannon artillery units on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Clark)