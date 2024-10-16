Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman's Deployment

    NORTH SEA

    10.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USS Harry S Truman

    241016-N-ZZ591-1001 NORTH SEA (Oct. 16, 2024) Sailors combat a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Oct. 16. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Darion Goodwin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940530
    VIRIN: 241016-N-ZZ591-1001
    Filename: DOD_110628168
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: NORTH SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman
    aircraft carrier
    USN
    HSTCSG

