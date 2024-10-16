Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter Mission Tours

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Stefanie Hauck  

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Warren Mott (center) leads a group of Defense Logistics Agency employees on a personal tour of his museum Aug. 20. The employees hailed from DLA Land and Maritime, DLA Human Resources and DLA Information Operations. The tour of Motts Military Museum was part of DLA Land and Maritime People Support and Culture Division’s Warfighter Mission Tours program, which was implemented to bring the DLA workforce closer to the warfighters they support.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 08:36
    Video ID: 940518
    VIRIN: 240820-D-LP749-5800
    Filename: DOD_110628112
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: OHIO, US

    DLA Land and Maritime
    Motts Military Museum
    Warfighter Mission Tours

