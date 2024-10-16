video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940518" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Warren Mott (center) leads a group of Defense Logistics Agency employees on a personal tour of his museum Aug. 20. The employees hailed from DLA Land and Maritime, DLA Human Resources and DLA Information Operations. The tour of Motts Military Museum was part of DLA Land and Maritime People Support and Culture Division’s Warfighter Mission Tours program, which was implemented to bring the DLA workforce closer to the warfighters they support.