    USACE uses CRIDA methodology in Trinity River Study

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    US Army Corps of Engineers Institute for Water Resources is partnering with the Fort Worth District on a pilot study which is looking at using the collaborative risk informed decision analysis method to see how well it will address some of the future challenges being faced along the Trinity River

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 08:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940516
    VIRIN: 240402-A-OI229-9956
    Filename: DOD_110628107
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: US

    USACE
    IWR
    CRIDA
    Planning and Policy

