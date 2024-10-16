US Army Corps of Engineers Institute for Water Resources is partnering with the Fort Worth District on a pilot study which is looking at using the collaborative risk informed decision analysis method to see how well it will address some of the future challenges being faced along the Trinity River
This work, USACE uses CRIDA methodology in Trinity River Study, by Patrick Bloodgood
