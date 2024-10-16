Coast Guard medevacs 36-year-old from jetty in Galveson

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevaced a 36-year-old woman from the jetties in Galveston, Texas, October 14, 2024. The aircrew arrived on-scene, hoisted the the woman aboard the helicopter, and transported her he University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 08:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940515
|VIRIN:
|241014-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110628106
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.