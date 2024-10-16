Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Dive Team inspects Aberdeen Pier

    ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The USACE Dive Team is comprised of volunteers from across the country. This USACE employees safely perform critical underwater inspections on military facilities and civilian projects throughout the country.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 08:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940511
    VIRIN: 240918-A-OI229-4443
    Filename: DOD_110628099
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Dive Team inspects Aberdeen Pier, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    USACE
    Dive Inspections

