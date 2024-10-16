The USACE Dive Team is comprised of volunteers from across the country. This USACE employees safely perform critical underwater inspections on military facilities and civilian projects throughout the country.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 08:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|940511
|VIRIN:
|240918-A-OI229-4443
|Filename:
|DOD_110628099
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Dive Team inspects Aberdeen Pier, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
