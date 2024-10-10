Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Booms at the Range

    GERMANY

    09.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Matthew Scott, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, speaks on a recent demolition range where they invited nonexplosive ordnance disposal soldiers from 23rd Ordnance Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, to help and see what happens on the range when they dispose of ordnance deemed unsuitable for use on 26 September 2024 on USAG Bavaria, Germany.

    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Booms at the Range, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

