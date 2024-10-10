Booms at the Range

Staff Sgt. Matthew Scott, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, speaks on a recent demolition range where they invited nonexplosive ordnance disposal soldiers from 23rd Ordnance Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, to help and see what happens on the range when they dispose of ordnance deemed unsuitable for use on 26 September 2024 on USAG Bavaria, Germany.
|09.25.2024
|10.17.2024 05:13
|Interviews
|940502
|240926-A-PT551-5237
|DOD_110627991
|00:00:56
|DE
|0
|0
