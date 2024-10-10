31 FW MXG - Anytime, Anywhere

The 31st Maintenance Squadron executes and employs expeditionary aircraft maintenance support of 51 F-16 aircraft, 5 HH-60 helicopters, and orchestrates over 400 personnel to control and maintain equipment valued at more than 70 million dollars, while providing specialized expertise in the areas of fabrication, accessories, AGE, transient alert, aircraft inspections, avionics, and precision equipment calibration. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 04:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940497
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-GF466-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110627954
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
