    31 FW MXG - Anytime, Anywhere

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.17.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Maintenance Squadron executes and employs expeditionary aircraft maintenance support of 51 F-16 aircraft, 5 HH-60 helicopters, and orchestrates over 400 personnel to control and maintain equipment valued at more than 70 million dollars, while providing specialized expertise in the areas of fabrication, accessories, AGE, transient alert, aircraft inspections, avionics, and precision equipment calibration. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 04:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940497
    VIRIN: 241017-F-GF466-1001
    Filename: DOD_110627954
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW MXG - Anytime, Anywhere, by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Aviano
    HH-60G
    Maintenance
    31 MXG

