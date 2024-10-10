31 FW MXG - Anytime, Anywhere

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/940497" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 31st Maintenance Squadron executes and employs expeditionary aircraft maintenance support of 51 F-16 aircraft, 5 HH-60 helicopters, and orchestrates over 400 personnel to control and maintain equipment valued at more than 70 million dollars, while providing specialized expertise in the areas of fabrication, accessories, AGE, transient alert, aircraft inspections, avionics, and precision equipment calibration. (U.S. Air Force video by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)