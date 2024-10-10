Coast Guard Station Maui crew members discuss Maui wildfires - Part 3

Coast Guard Station Maui members discuss their response to the Maui wildfires during interviews at the station in Wailuku, Hawaii, Feb. 5, 2024. Altogether, Coast Guard boat crew members rescued over 40 people affected by the Maui wildfires on Aug. 8, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)
