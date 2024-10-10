Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Maui crew members discuss Maui wildfires - Part 2

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER ROBERTSON 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Station Maui members discuss their response to the Maui wildfires during interviews at the station in Wailuku, Hawaii, Feb. 5, 2024. Altogether, Coast Guard boat crew members rescued over 40 people affected by the Maui wildfires on Aug. 8, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 00:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940487
    VIRIN: 240205-G-OX937-2002
    Filename: DOD_110627770
    Length: 00:12:01
    Location: HAWAII, US

