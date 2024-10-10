U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division load up to depart Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, aboard 12 C-17 Globemaster III assigned to JBPHH and Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 Oct. 15, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 22:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|940482
|VIRIN:
|241015-F-NW874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110627656
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 11th Airborne Division departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during JPMRC 25-01, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
