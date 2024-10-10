Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during JPMRC 25-01

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division load up to depart Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, aboard 12 C-17 Globemaster III assigned to JBPHH and Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 Oct. 15, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 22:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 940482
    VIRIN: 241015-F-NW874-1001
    Filename: DOD_110627656
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US

    This work, 11th Airborne Division departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during JPMRC 25-01, by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

