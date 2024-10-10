Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    334th FGS supports student aircrew training during Super Nights

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Video by Airman Megan Cusmano, Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal and Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney

    4th Fighter Wing   

    The 334th Fighter Generation Squadron helps generate night flights during "Super Nights" at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, throughout October 2024. Super Nights syncs student and instructor pilots of the 333rd Fighter Squadron and 334th FS to accomplish vital training for F-15E Strike Eagle aircrew. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal, Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney and Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)

    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    night
    pilot
    F-15
    ACC
    Seymour
    training

