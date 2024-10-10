334th FGS supports student aircrew training during Super Nights

The 334th Fighter Generation Squadron helps generate night flights during "Super Nights" at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, throughout October 2024. Super Nights syncs student and instructor pilots of the 333rd Fighter Squadron and 334th FS to accomplish vital training for F-15E Strike Eagle aircrew. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal, Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney and Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)
|10.10.2024
|10.16.2024 20:21
|Series
|940474
|241010-F-QO031-2767
|DOD_110627604
|00:01:05
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
