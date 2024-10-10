Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spouses join 4th Marine Regiment for In Their Boots Day

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. service members and their spouses participate in the In Their Boots Day event held at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2024. In Their Boots Day provided spouses an experience that mirrored activities and requirements their active duty counterparts must maintain. The event was partnered with the 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, and the local deployment readiness units' staff. Maggie Smith, deployment readiness coordinator, Rachael Tipton, dependent spouse, and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Walker Tipton, service member spouse, speak about the importance of shared experiences in support of mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 00:09
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP

