Spouses join 4th Marine Regiment for In Their Boots Day

U.S. service members and their spouses participate in the In Their Boots Day event held at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 4, 2024. In Their Boots Day provided spouses an experience that mirrored activities and requirements their active duty counterparts must maintain. The event was partnered with the 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, and the local deployment readiness units' staff. Maggie Smith, deployment readiness coordinator, Rachael Tipton, dependent spouse, and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Walker Tipton, service member spouse, speak about the importance of shared experiences in support of mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)