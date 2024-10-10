Why I serve: Staff Sgt. Revercomb

"Why I serve" is a series of short videos (less than a minute) highlighting the reasons civilian and military personnel joined Edwards Air Force Base team. The videos are distributed through Edwards' social media channels as Facebook reels, Instagram stories, YouTube shorts, etc.
09.20.2024
10.16.2024
Video Productions
|Location:
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
