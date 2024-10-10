U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, commander of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, gives insight on Arctic Aloha after jumping onto Malamute Drop Zone in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska for Oct. 15, 2024. Whether working in Alaska, the Indo-Pacific or around the globe, the division constantly trains alongside partners from the joint force, increasing interoperability and improving the ability to project combat credible forces across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 16:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|940432
|VIRIN:
|241016-A-ED188-3991
|Filename:
|DOD_110627005
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd IBCT Commander Talks Arctic Aloha 24, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.