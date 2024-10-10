2nd IBCT Commander Talks Arctic Aloha 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, commander of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, gives insight on Arctic Aloha after jumping onto Malamute Drop Zone in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska for Oct. 15, 2024. Whether working in Alaska, the Indo-Pacific or around the globe, the division constantly trains alongside partners from the joint force, increasing interoperability and improving the ability to project combat credible forces across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)