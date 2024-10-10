Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd IBCT Commander Talks Arctic Aloha 24

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, commander of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, gives insight on Arctic Aloha after jumping onto Malamute Drop Zone in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska for Oct. 15, 2024. Whether working in Alaska, the Indo-Pacific or around the globe, the division constantly trains alongside partners from the joint force, increasing interoperability and improving the ability to project combat credible forces across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 16:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 940432
    VIRIN: 241016-A-ED188-3991
    Filename: DOD_110627005
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    joint forcible entry operation
    Arctic Angels
    Arctic Aloha 24

