PROSPECT Instructors Wanted! | Join the ULC Instructor Team Today!

Edward Simpson, Director of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Learning Center, encourages professionals to join the ULC instructor team on August 26, 2024, in Huntsville, Alabama. Simpson, Joined by current PROSPECT instructors David Tepen, USACE Rock Island District, and Kevin Lesika, USACE Buffalo District, highlights the unique opportunity to share expertise and contribute to the development of future leaders within USACE. The ULC provides essential job-related training to approximately 15,000 students annually, offering over 150 technical and professional courses through the PROSPECT Program. Apply today at https://ulc.usace.army.mil/instructor_App to become part of a team committed to Engineering Educational Excellence. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Kevin Butler)