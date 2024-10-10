Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PROSPECT Instructors Wanted! | Join the ULC Instructor Team Today!

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Kevin Butler 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Edward Simpson, Director of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Learning Center, encourages professionals to join the ULC instructor team on August 26, 2024, in Huntsville, Alabama. Simpson, Joined by current PROSPECT instructors David Tepen, USACE Rock Island District, and Kevin Lesika, USACE Buffalo District, highlights the unique opportunity to share expertise and contribute to the development of future leaders within USACE. The ULC provides essential job-related training to approximately 15,000 students annually, offering over 150 technical and professional courses through the PROSPECT Program. Apply today at https://ulc.usace.army.mil/instructor_App to become part of a team committed to Engineering Educational Excellence. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Kevin Butler)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 15:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 940416
    VIRIN: 240826-A-EC855-1001
    Filename: DOD_110626781
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    ULC
    USACE Learning Center
    PROSPECT Instructor
    Engineering Educational Excellence

